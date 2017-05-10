News
Wednesday
May 10
News
Wednesday
May 10
Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum: Closure of OSCE office is extremely dangerous precedent
18:40, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum with deep regret accepted the news on the closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan, the organization said in a statement.

 Both OSCE in general and its Office in Armenia have an invaluable contribution to the progress in various spheres in our country. We, as representatives of civil society, especially appreciate this authoritative international organization’s projects that supported the strengthening and reinforcement of democratic institutions, including electoral processes, and protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens. In this regard, Armenian National Platform expresses its deep gratitude to the leadership and the staff of OSCE Office in Yerevan for fruitful work and efficient cooperation.

The fact that the termination of the Mission’s operation is not conditioned by any objective factor, runs contrary to the desire of both OSCE and the host country, as well as the Armenian society, and is exclusively the result of a destructive step of one member state of the Organization – Azerbaijan, cannot cause anything but resentment. This is not the first case when countries, becoming members of international institutions but not sharing the set of values and rules of conduct in the respective political environment, impede the activities of these institutions both in their countries and elsewhere. In previous years as a result of similar obstruction against OSCE, its offices were closed down in Tbilisi (on the initiative of the Russian Federation) and in Baku (on the initiative of Azerbaijan itself). And now the same happens in the third country of the South Caucasus.

We strongly condemn the absolutely unfounded use of the right to veto by Azerbaijan on the adoption of the budget of OSCE Office in Yerevan, which resulted in the termination of the latter’s mandate. We consider it an extremely dangerous precedent, which harms international cooperation.

We expect from the authorities and all state institutions of the Republic of Armenia greater interest with regard to the implementation of joint projects with OSCE and the fulfillment of all political commitments towards that prominent organization.

EaP CSF Armenian National Platform calls on OSCE and all its sectoral bodies, despite the closure of Yerevan Office, to continue active bilateral and multilateral cooperation in all areas with Armenia. We hope that OSCE member states will make necessary effort to restore the full-fledged presence of the organization in Armenia and the South Caucasus region in general.

We believe that in recent years in the context of challenges posed by regressive forces on the establishment of world order based on mutual understanding and trust, active exercise of constructive approaches is of crucial importance. Those countries, whose policy obviously differs from the principles adhered to by a certain institution, must not have the right to a decisive vote, at least regarding the operation of these institutions in other countries.

We hope that the closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan will be a good lesson in this regard to get finally assured that it is necessary to take measures in order to prevent such critical situations in the future.

