Sargsyan: Armenia and South Korea have close partnership relations

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Moon Jae-in, on his election as President of the Republic of Korea.
The President of Armenia wished Moon-Jae-in good health, achievements, and happiness as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of South Korea, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Sargsyan expressed confidence that during the tenure in office of the newly elected President of South Korea, the latter will continue to advance and develop steadily and that the newly elected President will bring his productive contribution to the establishment of peace and stability in the region.
Noting that Armenia and South Korea have established close partnership relations and mutually gainful cooperation over the course of the past 25 years, President Sargsyan expressed readiness to work together towards further strengthening the bilateral friendship and cooperation, for the benefit of the two peoples.