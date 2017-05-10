News
Armenia's National Security Service exposes Iranian citizens' fraud scheme
18:36, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The National Security Service of Armenia informed about disclosure of the cases of illegal commerce by Iranian citizens in Armenia and trade without license.

The investigation revealed that three citizens of Iran bought six “POS-terminals” from the Iranian banking system. The terminals were installed in the apartments rented in Yerevan, and carried out private business and currency exchange without having a license.

The commission payments were 1-5%.

Within the investigation it became clear that transactions worth about AMD 580 million were made in 2016-17 bypassing a banking system of Armenia.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
