Wednesday
May 10
Yelk bloc vows to increase Yerevan budget by 30-40 million drams
18:49, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The opposition Yelk bloc vowed to increase the budget of Yerevan by 30-34 billion drams in case their candidate is elected the mayor.

Leader of the bloc Nikol Pashinyan assured they would increase the efficiency in terms of budget spending. Concerning the proposal on social support (in the amount of 15 thousand drams) to those who refuse to take bribes, Pashinyan noted that from the legal point of view, the proposal is 100% consistent with the law.

“The institute of selective bribery created a situation of political crisis, and we consider it our duty to propose solution, being ready to discuss other mechanisms,” he added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
