Armenia Nature Protection minister: We will offer new conditions for safari parks
17:21, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Nature Protection Ministry of Armenia will offer new conditions for establishing safari parks in the country, Minister of Nature Protection, Artsvik Minasyan, said at a press-conference on Wednesday.  

Earlier, the territory not far from Yeghegnadzor town was offered to the private investor, Safari Park International, but the company refused the offer. Nevertheless, the ministry has nothing against such enterprises. “Correctly organized facilities of this kind can prove even useful for regulating the number of animals. In the near future we want to propose new rules through which we will present our requirements in greater detail,” Minasyan added. 

