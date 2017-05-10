Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Mongolia support Russia in dispute with EBRD

Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Mongolia supported the position of Russia in the dispute with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), RIA Novosti reports, citing the EBRD session participants.
“It is very important that a large number of countries refrained from voting. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan refrained publicly. Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Mongolia supported the position of Russia,” a session participant said.
Earlier, Minister of Economic Development of Russia, Maxim Oreshkin, informed that Russia will not work on the new EBRD projects in the country, focusing on the cooperation with depoliticized institutions such as the Asian Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and BRICS Bank.
The volume of the EBRD investment portfolio in Russian projects amounts to €3,7 billion.