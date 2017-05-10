News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Mongolia support Russia in dispute with EBRD
18:51, 10.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Mongolia supported the position of Russia in the dispute with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), RIA Novosti reports, citing the EBRD session participants.

“It is very important that a large number of countries refrained from voting. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan refrained publicly. Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Mongolia supported the position of Russia,” a session participant said.

Earlier, Minister of Economic Development of Russia, Maxim Oreshkin, informed that Russia will not work on the new EBRD projects in the country, focusing on the cooperation with depoliticized institutions such as the Asian Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and BRICS Bank.

The volume of the EBRD investment portfolio in Russian projects amounts to €3,7 billion.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chairman of Armenia's Central Bank leaves for Cyprus
He will attend the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development...
 Nasdaq OMX Armenia: Liquidity in banks helped dramatic increase in demand for bonds
To alleviate the monetary conditions in Armenia, the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) lowered the refinancing rate from 10.5 to 6 percent...
 Converse Bank announces issuance of corporate bonds
The total value of the issue will include AMD 1 billion and USD 10 million...
 Expert: Confidence in providing business loans is being restored among Armenia banks
Even though the funds have not reached the real sector, the demand for government bonds has lowered their interest rates…
 Armenian bank representatives and InfoWatch President meet in Yerevan’s Ardshinbank
Ms Kasperskaya also added that the digital technologies have totally changed the models of information security insurance...
 Ameriabank’s retail banking performance in 2016 (infographics)
The Bank has reported strong performance in retail banking...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news