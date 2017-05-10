Scandal over Azerbaijani apples continues in Armenia, 4 people charged

YEREVAN. - The scandal related to the Azerbaijani apples continues in Armenia. Charges have been brought against four people

The investigation into the case launched under Article 1(205) of the Criminal Code of Armenia revealed that a group of Armenian citizen imported consignments of agricultural goods, including Azerbaijani apples from Georgia, the press-service of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

It was established that with the support of Tavush province residents A. Kh. and G. T., Yerevan residents A.F. and A. Y. acted unlawfully, importing and selling large amount of agricultural products, including Azerbaijani origin apples in Yerevan markets, without prior declaration and registration in tax authorities.

It was particularly revealed that starting from January 2017 till April 24, H. F. and A. Y. periodically imported large amounts of agricultural products without declaring them in Bagratashen border-crossing point. Consequently, they failed to pay 7.341.312 AMD taxes and duties prescribed by law. Apart from this, the mentioned persons engaged in unlawful entrepreneurship, selling the imported goods in Malatia market of agricultural products and thus failing to pay the turnover tax in the amount of 907.680 AMD.

The fraud scheme was exposed: A. Kh. and G.T. imported the 50 kg products allowed by law and handed them to the scheme organizers. Overall, over 8 million AMD harm was inflicted on state.

A. F. and A. Y. have been charged under Article 188 and Article 205(1) and A. Kh. and G.T. —under Articles 38-188 and Article 205 (1) of the Criminal Code.