Identity of man, whose body was found in Yerevan cemetery, confirmed

YEREVAN. - The identity of the man, whose body was found in the cemetery of Yerevan’s Silikyan neighborhood, has been confirmed. The man was Yevgeny Alexandrovich Kachak, born in 1970, the press-service of the Armenian Investigative Committee informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The body of the man, which bore traces of injuries, was found on April 29. He lived in Byureghavan town of Armenia’s Kotayk province. The circumstances of the man’s death are being ascertained. Forensic examination has been commissioned.