Lavrov talks about results of his meeting with Trump
20:35, 10.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow and Washington discussed possible interaction in the international arena, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said after his meeting with US leadership in Washington.

Despite the existing difficulties, the countries can and have to provide assistance in reaching solutions to the key problems on international agenda.

Lavrov also said that he made sure that the Trump administration is business-like and willing to negotiate certain issues.

Lavrov said that during the meeting they discussed the prospects of the next round of talks on Syria in Astana and the creation of zones of de-escalation. According to him, Moscow and Washington have a common understanding that such zones should be a step towards ending violence across the country that will help solve humanitarian problems and create the basis for a political settlement.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
