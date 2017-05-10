Artsakh president, Armenian Military Prosecutor discuss cooperation

STEPANAKERT. - President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh/NKR) Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday received Military Prosecutor, Deputy Prosecutor General of Armenia, Vahe Haroutyunyan.
Issues related to the cooperation between the corresponding structures of the two Armenian states were discussed during the meeting, the press-service of the Karabakh President’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Karabakh Prosecutor General Arthur Mosiyan and deputy Military Prosecutor of Armenia, Arsen Sardaryan, also attended the meeting.