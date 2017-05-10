Armenia CEC examines Pashinyan’s pre-election proposal

YEREVAN. - The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia is examining the pre-election proposal of Yelk (Exit) bloc mayoral candidate Nikol Pashinyan. CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
“The commission is aware of the statement and is examining it. In case of considering it a violation of the Electoral Code, the CEC will take relevant measures. Otherwise, apparently, no actions will be taken,” Mukuchyan said.
At the meeting with the voters on Monday, Nikol Pashinyan promised to pay 15,000 AMD from the budget of the capital to the voters, who will refuse election bribe. According to his rival Zaruhi Postanjyan, who is the leader of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party, this statement contains elements of criminal act. In response, Pashinyan said that in such cases citizens should turn to law enforcement authorities. “I hope Zaruhi Postanjyan will be consistent in her statement,” he said.