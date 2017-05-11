News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Russian military base in Armenia starts training for “Command Starts” competitions (PHOTOS)
10:03, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Officers’ training to partake in the qualifying round of the “Command Starts” competitions have begun at the military base of Southern Military Okrug (district; SMO) of the Russian Armed Forces, which is located in Armenia, the SMO press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

More than 100 officers from the units of the garrisons in capital city Yerevan and in Gyumri are training for these competitions. 

All officers are training shooting, swimming, running, and several other skills. 

The competitions’ South Caucasus qualifying round will be held on May 18 and 19.

The finalists will represent a team, comprising the eight strongest athlete-servicemen, in the regional and pan-Russian competitions that will be held this summer and fall.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news