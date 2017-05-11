Russian military base in Armenia starts training for “Command Starts” competitions (PHOTOS)

Officers’ training to partake in the qualifying round of the “Command Starts” competitions have begun at the military base of Southern Military Okrug (district; SMO) of the Russian Armed Forces, which is located in Armenia, the SMO press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
More than 100 officers from the units of the garrisons in capital city Yerevan and in Gyumri are training for these competitions.
All officers are training shooting, swimming, running, and several other skills.
The competitions’ South Caucasus qualifying round will be held on May 18 and 19.
The finalists will represent a team, comprising the eight strongest athlete-servicemen, in the regional and pan-Russian competitions that will be held this summer and fall.