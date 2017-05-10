Dubai police award safe drivers with golden cars

Dubai Police Department held an annual award ceremony for drivers not violating the traffic rules. Two of the safest drivers were each awarded with a model car made of pure gold, Autonews reports.
The main awardees were Bilal Atiq Bilal and Sara Juma Rabee Khwaidem, who were able to collect the greatest number of the so-called “white points.” About 2,000 other people received prizes for safe driving as well.
The safe driving system was introduced in Dubai in 2012 and within the framework of reducing the traffic-related death rate. “White points” are added for each month of exemplary driving. Drivers can use these points to partially cover the “black” fine notes and also receive various other bonuses.