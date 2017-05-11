News
Father, son found hanged in Yerevan
11:10, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A tragic incident occurred Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. 

At around 11pm, the Operation Control Center of the Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a report that the residents of an apartment, a father and son, were not responding to the doorbells and the telephone calls for a long time.  

shamshyan.com informed that the rescuers, who were dispatched to the scene, first, opened the balcony door and then the apartment door, and found the father and the son hanged in the apartment. 

Police and the investigation department are ascertaining the circumstances behind this incident.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
