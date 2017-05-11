Armenia deputy PM, Central Bank chief discuss cooperation with EBRD

YEREVAN. – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) 2017 Annual Meeting and Business Forum was held, from Tuesday to Thursday, in the Cypriot capital city of Nicosia.
A delegation from Armenia, comprising Deputy PM and International Economic Integration and Reforms Minister Vache Gabrielyan, Central Bank of Armenia Chairman Arthur Javadyan, and International Economic Integration and Reforms Minister’s adviser Rafayel Avetisyan, also attended this event.
The discussants conferred on economic and financial matters within the framework of cooperation with the EBRD, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This year’s EBRD meeting and business forum is of particular importance in terms of making long-term strategic adjustments.