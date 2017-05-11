News
Thursday
May 11
Armenia government sanctions whistleblowers’ protection bill
13:04, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia on Thursday approved the law proposal on protection of whistleblowers.

The bill on Notification System and the attached package of bills propose not solely to not publicize the names of whistleblowers, but to set up an online platform where they can put anonymous posts. 

Furthermore, attacks on whistleblowers and unlawful disclosure of their personal data will be subject to criminal prosecution. 

These legislative reforms are proposed pursuant to the documents of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

