TV cameraman, who was wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, is taken to Stepanakert

YEREVAN. – Shant TV cameraman Davit Atoyan, who was wounded as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani side, has been taken to Stepanakert, the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
The said TV company informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Atoyan had sustained a quite serious injury to his limbs, and, in all likelihood, he will be transferred to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
As reported earlier, the crew of a program on Shant TV of Armenia was fired at, on Wednesday at around 6pm, at the northern sector of the Karabakh (Artsakh)-Azerbaijan line of contact.
The Azerbaijani army fired at the vehicle of the crew, with large-caliber shooting weapons.
As a result, cameraman Davit Atoyan was wounded.