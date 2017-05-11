News
TV cameraman, who was wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, is taken to Stepanakert
12:33, 11.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Shant TV cameraman Davit Atoyan, who was wounded as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani side, has been taken to Stepanakert, the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

The said TV company informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Atoyan had sustained a quite serious injury to his limbs, and, in all likelihood, he will be transferred to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.  

As reported earlier, the crew of a program on Shant TV of Armenia was fired at, on Wednesday at around 6pm, at the northern sector of the Karabakh (Artsakh)-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Azerbaijani army fired at the vehicle of the crew, with large-caliber shooting weapons.

As a result, cameraman Davit Atoyan was wounded.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
