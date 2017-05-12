Armenia newborn boys’ and girls’ surnames coincide

YEREVAN. – The National Statistical Service of Armenia publicizes the most popular baby names in the country for nearly fifteen years, and a natural trend has become clear since then.
The same names were repeated year after year in the first place of these lists, since fashion is in force when it comes to names, too.
Accordingly, the most popular name, Davit, was given to seven of every 100 newborn boys last year, whereas four of every 100 newborn girls were named Maria, which is in first place.
And if we look at the most common surnames of the newborns in Armenia, we will observe a coincidence. In the year past, the most widespread surname—among both newborn boys and girls—was Sargsyan. The second and third were Grigoryan and Khachatryan, respectively.