Karabakh defense ministry confirms reports about Azerbaijani fire on Armenia TV crew

STEPANAKERT. – Defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic confirmed the information that the crew of a program on Armenia’s Shant TV was fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.
According to them, the cameraman of the Shant TV, Davit Atoyan was wounded at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday as a result of the firing by the adversary.
The Ministry noted that Davit Atoyan had been taken to Stepanakert and given the first aid. An investigation is underway.
As reported earlier, the crew of a program on Shant TV of Armenia was fired at, on Wednesday at around 6pm, at the northern sector of the Karabakh (Artsakh)-Azerbaijan line of contact.
The Azerbaijani army fired at the vehicle of the crew, with large-caliber shooting weapons.
As a result, cameraman Davit Atoyan was wounded.