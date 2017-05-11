News
Thursday
May 11
News
Iran tourist found dead in Yerevan hotel room
13:36, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – An Iranian tourist was found dead Thursday in a hotel in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Edgar Janoyan, head of the Police Media Relations Department, confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The operative team that left [to the scene] found out that the dead body of an Islamic Republic of Iran citizen, who was born in 1983, was found in one of the rooms located on the 10th floor of the said hotel,” he said.

In his words, external examination found no traces of violence on the body, and a forensic examination has been commissioned.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
