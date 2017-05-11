News
Iran has growing interest in multimodal transport via Armenia
14:42, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Arsen Musoyan, head of the Railway Department at the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, and Sergey Valko, Director General of the South Caucasus Railway (SCR) company, recently paid a visit to Iran. 

They held meetings with Iranian businessmen, transport companies, and representatives from the ministries and agencies, informed the news service of the aforesaid ministry. 

During these talks, SCR introduced the project of conducting multimodal transport—also known as combined transport, is the transportation of goods under a single contract, but with at least two different means of transport—between Iran and European countries, via Armenia. 

The Iranian businessmen and the transport companies’ directors, who were in attendance to the meetings, showed great interest in this alternative project.

This text available in   Հայերեն
