Thursday
May 11
Armenia State Revenue Committee: We also are at fault in case into Azerbaijan apples
15:09, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We also are at fault in the case into the Azerbaijani apples [that were being sold in Armenia], and we have found those that are guilty, stated Vardan Harutyunyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, at a press conference on Thursday.

As per the official, however, not solely the Armenian customs officer who had cleared from customs the vehicle that was loaded with these apples, in return for a bribe, but he who gave the bribe, and the stores that had agreed to sell these apples also are guilty.

“But this doesn’t do away with the guilt of the bribe-taking customs officers,” added Harutyunyan. “We ourselves [the SRC] have detected them, and transferred the [respective] data to the investigation.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
