Armenia official: Embargo on Azerbaijan goods is not in force in country
15:44, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – There is no embargo that is in force in Armenia on Azerbaijani goods, said Vardan Harutyunyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, at a press conference on Thursday.

He noted the aforementioned commenting on the scandalous case of the Azerbaijani apples that were being sold in Armenia. 

Reporters noted that even though it was the incident with these apples that was raised, goods were imported to Armenia from Azerbaijan in previous years, too.  

In recent years, however, there were virtually no imports from Azerbaijan, and solely a US$600-worth carpet was imported in 2014.

“An embargo on Azerbaijani goods is not in force at us; its definition isn’t within my powers,” said Harutyunyan. “But I believe the stores themselves can decide whether or not to take such products, and the consumers—whether they should buy [them].”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
