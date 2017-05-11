Azerbaijan admits to firing shots at Armenia TV crew

The Ministry of Defense of (MOD) of Azerbaijan has admitted the fact of shooting at the crew of Shant TV of Armenia.
Accepting the above-said fact, the Azerbaijan MOD, however, attempted to “explain” this incident by way of blaming the Armenian side for this shooting.
“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that the [Azerbaijan military] divisions opened fire in response to the shooting of Azerbaijani positions, from Armenia Armed Forces’ covert vehicle that had no distinctive sign of media, or a civic organization, and presumably belonged to Armenian Shant TV,” reported Haqqin.az news agency of Azerbaijan.