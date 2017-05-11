News
Azerbaijan admits to firing shots at Armenia TV crew
17:02, 11.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

The Ministry of Defense of (MOD) of Azerbaijan has admitted the fact of shooting at the crew of Shant TV of Armenia.

Accepting the above-said fact, the Azerbaijan MOD, however, attempted to “explain” this incident by way of blaming the Armenian side for this shooting. 

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that the [Azerbaijan military] divisions opened fire in response to the shooting of Azerbaijani positions, from Armenia Armed Forces’ covert vehicle that had no distinctive sign of media, or a civic organization, and presumably belonged to Armenian Shant TV,” reported Haqqin.az news agency of Azerbaijan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
