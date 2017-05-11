Criminal case launched into Azerbaijan shooting at Armenia TV crew

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Shant TV crew, which was passing along some military positions that are under the protection of a unit of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, was shot at by Azerbaijan, on Wednesday at around 6pm.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that, in particular, the adversary fired shots from large-caliber weapons—sniper rifles and machine guns—toward the vehicle of the said TV crew.
As a result, cameraman Davit Atoyan sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to military hospital.
A criminal case is initiated on charges of the adversary’s attempt to deliberately kill persons, on grounds of national and religious hatred.
An investigation is underway.