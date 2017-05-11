News
Thursday
May 11
News
Criminal case launched into Azerbaijan shooting at Armenia TV crew
16:11, 11.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Shant TV crew, which was passing along some military positions that are under the protection of a unit of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, was shot at by Azerbaijan, on Wednesday at around 6pm.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that, in particular, the adversary fired shots from large-caliber weapons—sniper rifles and machine guns—toward the vehicle of the said TV crew. 

As a result, cameraman Davit Atoyan sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to military hospital. 

A criminal case is initiated on charges of the adversary’s attempt to deliberately kill persons, on grounds of national and religious hatred.

An investigation is underway.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
