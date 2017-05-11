Armenia had 18.2% more tourists in January-March

YEREVAN. – A total of 18.2 percent more tourists have arrived in Armenia, from January to March of the current year.
Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, Chairperson of the State Committee for Tourism, told about the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.
As per the official, the government is working to draw new tourists, including from Russia and Iran, which are the largest markets of Armenia.
“An increase in visits is observed both from Iran and Russia, and from France and China,” added Zeytuntsyan. “[A total of] 23 percent more guests have arrived at us from Iran, in the March 2017 [Nowruz; Iranian New Year] holidays, alone. Tourists [to Armenia] increased by 5.9 percent, during the whole of 2016.”