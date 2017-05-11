News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Show news feed
Armenia official: Spain, China contractors will accelerate North-South Highway construction works
18:00, 11.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In late May, early June, the contractors will accelerate the North-South Highway works. 

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan, told about the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.  

In his words, the delays in this road construction project were due to bad weather and contractor-related matters, which, however, these companies themselves will have to resolve.

The Corsán-Corviam company (Spain) is constructing the road sections from capital city Yerevan to Artashat town—southward—and Talin town—southward, whereas the Sinohydro Corporation (China) is building the road section from Talin to Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Minister: Tunnel under Upper Lars to make traveling to Russia easier
The highway will be open throughout the whole year...
 Yerevan seeks small investor in Armenia-Iran railway project
In 2013, this company, which is registered in Dubai, had signed a respective memorandum of understanding with the Armenian ministry…
 Armenia official: We are repairing old road leading to Karabakh
To the extent of our ability, within the framework of the means we have…
 Armenia president briefed on creation of unified transport network
The minister presented a 5-year plan for the maintenance and operation of roads...
 Lavrov: Moscow sees no problems with renewal of transit to Armenia through Abkhazia
We know that our Armenian colleagues are interested in the resumption of transit...
Armenia minister: Government cannot force oligarchs to build roads in Armenia
The government only can deal with the republican and international routes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news