Armenia official: Spain, China contractors will accelerate North-South Highway construction works

YEREVAN. – In late May, early June, the contractors will accelerate the North-South Highway works.
The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan, told about the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
In his words, the delays in this road construction project were due to bad weather and contractor-related matters, which, however, these companies themselves will have to resolve.
The Corsán-Corviam company (Spain) is constructing the road sections from capital city Yerevan to Artashat town—southward—and Talin town—southward, whereas the Sinohydro Corporation (China) is building the road section from Talin to Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.