Show news feed
Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnaktsutyun form coalition
17:07, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun signed on Thursday a memorandum on formation of a political coalition.

The memorandum was signed by RPA Deputy Chair Armen Ashotyan and ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party Executive Body member Aghvan Vardanyan. 

The signing ceremony was also attended by Armenia's PM Karen Karapetyan, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, RPA member Gagik Minasyan, members of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Arsen Hambardzumyan and Mikael Manukyan.

According to Aghvan Vardanyan, the memorandum will be in force until the end of the authority of the National Assembly of Armenia, that is, until 2022.

The Republican Party of Armenia got 58 seats while Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party - seven seats.

Հայերեն and Русский
