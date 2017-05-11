News
MP: Armenia plans to create over 10,000 new jobs by the end of 2017
17:45, 11.05.2017
Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government is expecting to create over 10,000 workplaces until the end of 2017, Minister of Economic Development and Investment Suren Karayan told reporters on Thursday after the meeting of the Government of Armenia.

Earlier, the government expected 60 new investment programs, now - 70, for a total amount of $460 million. In fact, $ 80 million have been already invested, 1,800 jobs created.

Over 7,000 workplaces were expected at the end of this year, but now the government has increased expectations to 10,000.

