Armenians to petition to Russia police regarding Azeri provocation in Moscow

The Union of Armenians of Russia is going to submit a report to Russian police, and in connection with the most recent Azerbaijani provocation in Moscow.
German Ananyants, vice chairman of the union, told Armenian News-NEWS.am, however, that this report has not yet been submitted.
As reported earlier, Armenian Diaspora representatives participated—on Tuesday, May 9—in a traditional World War II Victory Day anniversary march in the Russian capital city. But Azerbaijani Diaspora members, who had not applied previously to take part in this march, showed up to interfere. These Azerbaijanis were representatives of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, whose activities are suspended by the Russian Ministry of Justice. One of them snatched the flag of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), from the hand of the person at the end of the Armenian procession, and broke its handle. But the Armenians responded, and they put these provocateurs in their place. Even though the Armenians were trying to avoid a brawl, it was apparent that these Azeris were attempting to incite a quarrel in every way.