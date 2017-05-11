Azerbaijani apple scandal: Armenia’s Bagratashen customs officers arrested

YEREVAN. - Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia continues to investigate the criminal case into the material damage inflicted on the state in connection with the unlawful import of agricultural products and entrepreneurship.
As part of the case, the customs inspector of Pre-Clearance Control Department of Bagratashen division of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia and head of the shift of the same divisions have been involved as defendants.
The investigation established that the mentioned officials received bribes for their unlawful actions, which contributed to the import of vegetables and fruit without proper control, the press-service of the agency reports. In particular, inspector D.A. and head of the shift V.M. had a previous concert with sole entrepreneurs G.A. and L.S. and received bribes from them for allowing the import of apples, including the Azerbaijani ones, which exceeded the allowed limit of 50 kg, without proper customs formulation and necessary laboratory examinations.
Therefore, A. D. and V.A. have been charged under Article 311 (3)(2) of the Armenian Criminal Code.
Precautionary measure of arrest has been enforced regarding them.