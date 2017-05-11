ARF-D: Armenia ruling party to nominate premier

YEREVAN. - The memorandum of forming a political coalition between the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and ARF Dashnaktsutyun contains a provision, according to which the right to nominate a prime minister belongs to the RPA.
Newly-elected deputy of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Aghvan Vardanyan, who is a representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, stated the aforementioned, speaking at a briefing after the memorandum signing ceremony on Thursday.
In his words, the memorandum mentions no other word about any other office. “There is only one exclusion: the right to nominate the prime minister belongs to the RPA. All the other issues can be discussed in the established time limits,” Vardanyan said.