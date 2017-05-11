News
ARF-D: Armenia ruling party to nominate premier
17:48, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - The memorandum of forming a political coalition between the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and ARF Dashnaktsutyun contains a provision, according to which the right to nominate a prime minister belongs to the RPA.

Newly-elected deputy of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Aghvan Vardanyan, who is a representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, stated the aforementioned, speaking at a briefing after the memorandum signing ceremony on Thursday. 

In his words, the memorandum mentions no other word about any other office. “There is only one exclusion: the right to nominate the prime minister belongs to the RPA. All the other issues can be discussed in the established time limits,” Vardanyan said. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
