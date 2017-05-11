Arstakh president hands awards to Yerkrapah Volunteers Union members

STEPANAKERT. - President of Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Bako Sahakyan on Thursday received the delegation of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union (YVU) headed by chairman of the organization's board Manvel Grigoryan.
A range of issues related to the situation along the Karabakh-Azerbaijani border, army-society ties and upbringing of the younger generation were addressed during the talks, the press-service of the Artsakh President’s office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
President Sahakyan handed high state awards to a group of YVU members for courage and bravery shown during the defense of the homeland and in connection with the Victory Day, the 25th anniversary of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Army and Liberation of Shoushi.
NKR defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials also attended the meeting.