Arstakh president hands awards to Yerkrapah Volunteers Union members
17:54, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - President of Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Bako Sahakyan on Thursday received the delegation of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union (YVU) headed by chairman of the organization's board Manvel Grigoryan.

A range of issues related to the situation along the Karabakh-Azerbaijani border, army-society ties and upbringing of the younger generation were addressed during the talks, the press-service of the Artsakh President’s office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.  

President Sahakyan handed high state awards to a group of YVU members for courage and bravery shown during the defense of the homeland and in connection with the Victory Day, the 25th anniversary of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Army and Liberation of Shoushi.

NKR defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials also attended the meeting.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
