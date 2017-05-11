Armenia PM: Water resource management system should be motivating, just and resource-saving

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Thursday paid a visit to the Ministry of Nature Protection, within the framework of which he discussed with the agency leadership the programs, issues and future actions of the sphere.

Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan reported on the implementation of the priority issues and actions provided for by the 2017 Action Plan of the Armenian Government. It was noted that 25 investment programs are being implemented in the sphere, of which 25 are grant and two—state budget funded programs, with a total value of $184,453,4 thousand USD.

Referring to the actions taken in the sphere of water resource management, Deputy Minister of Nature Protection Khachik Hakjobyan presented the work aimed at restoring the underwater resources of Ararat plain. According to him, it is planned to introduce automated, centralized management system in all the fish breeding facilities, which will ensure online control in the sphere of water consumption. The pilot system has already been introduced in one of the facilities. It is planned to introduce it in three stages by 2018.

Karapetyan underscored the importance of ensuring the multiply effect as a result of introducing the management system. “The system should be motivating, just and aimed at saving resources,” he said, instructing to make a proposal on the reform of the Water Resources Management Agency.

Thereafter, Karapetyan was reported on the measures taken in regard to Lake Sevan. Currently, the water level constitutes 1900.76 m, the positive growth trend being ensured in line with the law. Under the current concept paper, it is planned to raise the level of the lake up to 1903.5 meter by 2030.

Apart from this, the prime minister was reported on the work aimed at the protection of the specially protected areas—reserves, national parks and nature monuments. Getting familiarized with the recorded indexes and the results of the operating system, Karapetyan instructed to draw up precise guidelines for the development of specially protected areas, which will ensure the growth of own economic incomes, ecotourism development, preservation of green zones and efficient management.

Referring to the prevention of illegal felling, Karapetyan noted that it is necessary to be maximally intolerant, exercise strict control and be consistent in holding those guilty liable.

The head of the government also learnt about actions carried out in the sphere of climate change, use of subsoil and other directions.