Friday
May 12
Yelk bloc MP: Voting in Yerevan Council election is the first step
19:26, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - I wouldn’t like us to speak about lost opportunities after the Yerevan Council election.

Newly-appointed deputy of the Armenian National Assembly, Edmon Marukyan, who represents Yelk (Way Out) bloc, stated the aforementioned, speaking during a rally in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue on Thursday.

He urged all the city residents to take part in the upcoming election. According to Marukyan, the voting in the election will not become a solution to the issues but will be the first step on that path.

“During the signing of the memorandum of Yelk bloc formation, I was sure that the political situation of Armenia  will no longer be the same. The April 2 election came to prove this. We have what we have: no power change took place and we are not a majority in the parliament. Speaking about a lost opportunity now is no longer timely,” Marukyan noted.

“This time we have no right not to participate and allow the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) to shore up its power in the largest city of Armenia, applying mechanisms of bribery and falsification,” Marukyan stressed. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
