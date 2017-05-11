ARF: Difference between our previous agreement with RPA and current memorandum is change of PM

YEREVAN. - The essential difference between the previous agreement of the Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnaktsutyun and the current memorandum is the change of the prime minister.

Newly-elected deputy of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Aghvan Vardanyan, who is a representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, stated the aforementioned, speaking at a briefing after the signing ceremony of the memorandum of forming coalition between the RPA and ARF-D Thursday.

Referring to the differences between the previous agreement and the current memorandum, Vardanyan said: “It will be possible to see the essential changes in the published photos, which are notable for the change of the premiers. The premiers were different. This is quite essential, I think.”

During the signing of the agreement on political cooperation between the RPA and ARF-D on 24 February 2016, Hovik Abrahamyan held the office of the Armenian prime minister.