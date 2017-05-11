ARF-D: Regress in sphere of labor rights protection recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN. - Armenia has recorded regress in the sphere of protection of labor rights, newly-elected deputy of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Aghvan Vardanyan, who is a representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, stated the aforementioned, speaking at a briefing after the signing ceremony of the memorandum of coalition between the RPA and ARF-D Thursday.
Responding to the question as to which extent it was possible to implement the priority issues included in the previous agreement on political cooperation, considering the scandal related to the SAS supermarket chain, the politician said that Armenia has recorded regress in the sphere of protection of labor rights. “The prime minister has already instructed to draw up a Labor Code with significant radical changes aimed at the protection of labor rights. I don’t want to elaborate on this, but we have an issue here,” he said.
Earlier, the media outlets released the recording of the SAS supermarket workers’ meeting thanks to which it became evident that the heads of the supermarket chain forced the workers to collect votes for the head of the chain, Artak Sargsyan, during the parliamentary election.