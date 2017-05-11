Armenian nationals can drive vehicles in Russia without obstacles

YEREVAN. - Armenian nationals can drive vehicles in the territory of Russia without any obstacles and both by Armenian and international (together with the national one) driver’s license.
Head of Public Relations Department of Armenian Police, Ashot Aharonyan, wrote the aforementioned on his Facebook page on Thursday.
“According to the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic of November 1968 and its further amendments, the national and international driver’s licenses issued in Armenia and corresponding to the requirements of driver’s licenses are valid in all the member states of the convention (including in the Eurasian Economic Union member states, particularly in Russia). That is, Armenian nationals can drive vehicles in the territory of Russia without any obstacles and both by Armenian and international (together with the national one) driver’s license.
As to the involvement in entrepreneurship or labor activity in the territory of a country immediately related to the driving of a vehicle (for instance, the work of a taxi or bus driver or forwarding agent), in this case the issue of applying a driver’s license is regulated by the legislation of the given country,” he wrote.