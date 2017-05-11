News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Show news feed
US National Intelligence considers resumption of military actions in Karabakh possible
20:36, 11.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Potential for large-scale hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh will remain in 2017, reads the Statement for the Record of Director of US National Intelligence, Daniel Coats.

“Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh flared in April 2016, and both sides’ unwillingness to compromise and mounting domestic pressures suggest that the potential for large-scale hostilities will remain in 2017. In Azerbaijan, ongoing economic difficulties are likely to challenge the regime and increase its tendency to repress dissent to maintain power while it continues to try to balance relations with Russia, Iran, and the West,” the statement says. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Eurasia Foundation Head: Closure of OSCE Yerevan only a move in Azerbaijan’s big game
This is one of the big mistakes of our foreign policy and consequence of the Karabakh's withdrawal from the negotiation process...
 Armenian politician: Consequences of Azerbaijan's actions on OSCE office depend on Armenia
This, undoubtedly, will affect the image of Azerbaijan and this can be used in the future...
Armenian MP: In political terms, Armenia-OSCE relations will not be hurt
But it is clear that Azerbaijan persisted and went to the end...
Richard Hoagland: US needs to get more actively involved in Karabakh peace process
The time has come for a real compromise settlement to this conflict…
 Hoagland: Russia does not want war in Karabakh
Despite the current disagreements between Russia and the United States, two countries closely cooperate over a resolution of the conflict…
 Participant of April war: My uncle was an example for me during hostilities
“Whatever I did during the April war, I thought about my uncle and how he fought in the Karabakh war...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news