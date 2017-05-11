News
Yelk’s Pashinyan says election bribe was distributed, Armenian ruling party refutes
23:42, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Mayoral candidate of Yelk (Way Out) bloc Nikol Pashinyan has announced that election bribe has been distributed in the headquarters of incumbent Yerevan mayor and mayoral candidate Taron Margaryan in Yerevan’s Kurghinyan street.

Journalist of Haykakan Zhamana newspaper, Ana Zakharyan, informed that on her way home she noticed people coming out of the headquarters with already voted ballots and money in their hands. The journalists noticed 20,000 AMD. Several boys approached the journalist, took away her phone and later returned it with all photos deleted.

“This is a guided voting,” Pashinyan noted. He told that when he approached the headquarters, Vardan Vardanyan, who used to be the henchman candidate of MP Samvel Aleksanyan in 2012, went out and made provocative and absurd statements. Vardanyan struck Pashinyan’s proxy Hayk’s Sargsyan in his hand with his foot and then escaped. Pashinyan turned to the police in connection with the incident.

The RPA headquarters issued a statement in connection with Pashinyan’s statement, noting that it is “absolute misinformation and doesn’t correspond to reality.”

