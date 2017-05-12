Arctic Council meeting kicks off in Alaska

Top officials of the eight Arctic Council nations are meeting, in Fairbanks, Alaska, USA, to discuss climate change.
This international platform, which was formed in 1996, unites the European parliament and the eight countries that have a significant area in the north of the planet, reported Voice of America.
The Arctic remains one of the most stable regions on Earth, but its environmental situation causes a serious concern to the global community.
Fairbanks is hosting the foreign ministers and other top diplomats from the US, Canada, Denmark (Greenland), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Russia.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Alaska together with two senators from this state.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak represent Russia at this Arctic Council meeting.