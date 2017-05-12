News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Show news feed
Arctic Council meeting kicks off in Alaska
01:24, 12.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Top officials of the eight Arctic Council nations are meeting, in Fairbanks, Alaska, USA, to discuss climate change.

This international platform, which was formed in 1996, unites the European parliament and the eight countries that have a significant area in the north of the planet, reported Voice of America. 

The Arctic remains one of the most stable regions on Earth, but its environmental situation causes a serious concern to the global community.

Fairbanks is hosting the foreign ministers and other top diplomats from the US, Canada, Denmark (Greenland), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Russia.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Alaska together with two senators from this state.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak represent Russia at this Arctic Council meeting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news