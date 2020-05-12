German translator arrested in Turkey

German translator, working for the pro-Kurdish ETHA news agency, was detained in Turkey. Mesale Tolu, 33, has been in detention under allegations of terrorism since April 30, DW reported.
Mesale Tolu was reportedly arrested during an overnight raid at her Istanbul apartment in the early hours of May 1.
Tolu was reportedly placed under remand facing allegations of spreading “propaganda for a terrorist organization” as well as “membership in a terrorist group.” However, many of the more than 150 journalist arrested in Turkey under ongoing state of emergency measures introduced in the wake of the failed coup of July 15, 2016, are facing similar accusations.