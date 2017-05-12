News
US Department of State approves sale of 160 missiles to UAE
11:02, 12.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

 The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Patriot PAC-3 and GEM-T missiles. The estimated cost is $2 billion, the Pentagon said.

As it was noted, this proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of an important ally which has been, and continues to be, a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.

