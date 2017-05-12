Trump administration has no decision on climate change policy yet

The Trump administration has not come out to make a decision...with a decision on whether the U.S. will pull out of the Paris Climate accord, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, despite appeals of seven members of the Arctic Council to remain a reliable partner in the fight against climate change consequences.
While Tillerson endorsed the Arctic Council document, he cautioned that the U.S. would not be rushed into formulating its policy, ABC News reported.
“We’re not going to rush to make a decision. We’re going to work to make the right decision for the United States,” he said. “The Arctic Council will continue to be an important platform as we deliberate on these issues.”
Tillerson recognized the Arctic Council as an indispensable forum for cooperation and affirmed that the United States will continue to be an active member as it transfers chairmanship of the council to Finland.