Friday
May 12
Friday
May 12
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortars, grenade launchers at night
10:15, 12.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 90 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 1,750 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired 22 shells from mortars and 12 shells from grenade launchers, in southerly and northerly directions of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued to reliably maintain their military positions.

