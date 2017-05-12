News
CIS countries to create single database of those convicted for committing serious crimes
12:51, 12.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries will create a single database of persons that are convicted for committing serious crimes. 

This decision was made at the meeting of the council of the heads of correctional services of the CIS countries, which was convened in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily newspaper of Russia.

“After serving their sentence, such persons should not be able to freely cross the borders of our countries without registration and control, and continue their criminal activity,” said Russian representative Valery Maksimenko.

In his words, such  single database can be created in six months.

As reported earlier, a delegation from Armenia also participated in the aforesaid meeting in Minsk.

