Russian ambassador condemns fire on Armenian TV crew by Azerbaijani armed forces

YEREVAN. – Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin condemned the incident with the shelling of the Shant TV crew by Azerbaijani armed forces.
“When humanitarian law is violated, I think not a single sensible person would not condemn it. Journalists, doctors and other peaceful professions should not be under fire of the opposing sides. This, of course, is a very unpleasant incident and must be condemned,” Ambassador told reporters.
As for the situation at the line of contact, the Russian diplomat noted: “We see that there are periodic shootings, clashes, and people are dying. Of course, this is unacceptable in the 21st century. The proposals on strengthening security in the conflict area that we worked out in St. Petersburg and Vienna must be implemented.”
Cameraman of Shant TV Davit Atoyan was wounded in a fire from the Azerbaijani side on Wednesday.