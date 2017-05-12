News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Show news feed
Belarus Ambassador ducks question over detained blogger Alexander Lapshin
14:20, 12.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Belarusian Ambassador to Armenia Igor Nazaruk refused to answer a question concerning blogger Alexander Lapshin.

When talking to reporters the diplomat was asked by the Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent to share his opinion on Belarus’ not so friendly position regarding the issues sensitive for the Armenian side, for example the case of blogger Alexander Lapshin.

Not even listening the question till the end, the ambassador said he would not answer as he considers the question inappropriate, and it is not the topic of the event devoted to the CSTO.

“The CSTO is a joint effort, and your question is non-constructive. Your question is not contributing to strengthening of the atmosphere of friendship,” the ambassador said.

In December 2016, Israeli Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk. The reason was his being on the international wanted persons’ list, due to a search which Azerbaijan had declared. Baku accuses him of visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) without its consent.

And on February 7 of the current year, Belarus extradited the blogger to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lapshin’s wife says he is not in severe depression, despite his current poor health
The blogger and journalist is under arrest in Azerbaijan, and for visiting Karabakh…
 Alexander Lapshin experiences health problems
He is suffering from tachycardia and neuralgia...
 PACE delegate: Lapshin was treated unfairly
“Contrary to the depiction by the Azerbaijani authorities, which had been taken up by the media...
 Israeli minister: We will do our best for Lapshin to serve the sentence in Israel
“Israel has made efforts and continues to make efforts to help Lapshin...
 Israeli Embassy: Consul is frequently visiting Alexander Lapshin
Embassy is not in a position to discuss Lapshin’s health condition and provide you with more detailed information...
Lapshin hospitalized with “polycardia” diagnosis
Lapshin feels well now, Chernin said...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news