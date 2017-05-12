Belarus Ambassador ducks question over detained blogger Alexander Lapshin

YEREVAN. – Belarusian Ambassador to Armenia Igor Nazaruk refused to answer a question concerning blogger Alexander Lapshin.
When talking to reporters the diplomat was asked by the Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent to share his opinion on Belarus’ not so friendly position regarding the issues sensitive for the Armenian side, for example the case of blogger Alexander Lapshin.
Not even listening the question till the end, the ambassador said he would not answer as he considers the question inappropriate, and it is not the topic of the event devoted to the CSTO.
“The CSTO is a joint effort, and your question is non-constructive. Your question is not contributing to strengthening of the atmosphere of friendship,” the ambassador said.
In December 2016, Israeli Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk. The reason was his being on the international wanted persons’ list, due to a search which Azerbaijan had declared. Baku accuses him of visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) without its consent.
And on February 7 of the current year, Belarus extradited the blogger to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.