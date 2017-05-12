News
53 former employees of Istanbul stock exchange detained in Turkey
16:33, 12.05.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkish police detained 53 former employees of the Istanbul stock exchange over alleged links to the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen accused of orchestrating last July;s attempted coup, Haberturk newspaper said.

Prosecutors ordered the detention of 102 people as part of the stock exchange-related investigation. Police raids were launched on 70 addresses. Prosecutors in the Turkish capital Ankara ordered the detention of another 38 people, former employees of educational facilities that were closed down after the coup.

