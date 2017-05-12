Yerevan Council elections: Yelk Bloc petitions to Armenia CEC to repeal ruling party’s registration

YEREVAN. – Opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc submitted a petition to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), with a request that the latter go to court to repeal the ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s registration to run in Sunday’s Yerevan city council election.
Newly elected MP, human rights activist Artak Zeynalyan, on Friday told about the aforesaid to reporters at the CEC.
In his words, the said petition is based on vote-buying and distribution of ballots Thursday at a RPA election campaign office.
“The ballots will be given to the precinct election commissions tomorrow, but ballots were already circulated yesterday,” stressed Zeynalyan.
The Yerevan city council election will be conducted on Sunday, and the respective campaigning will end on Friday.
Three political forces will be running in this vote: The ruling Republican Party of Armenia, the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc.